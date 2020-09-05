1/1
Thomas Jeffry Cook
Cook, Thomas Jeffry
Thomas Jeffry Cook, 66, passed away in his sleep early on August 27, 2020, after a month-long fight with brain cancer.
Tom was born in Miami on December 3, 1953, to Jesse Linton and Betty (Willis) Cook. In 1982 he joined the Military Park Fire Department and later Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. A member of the Special Operations unit, Tom served there until his retirement in 2011. Being a firefighter was the most defining feature of his character; for over 30 years he helped save countless lives and truly made a difference in the world.
While on a call in February of 1983, a young EMT caught his eye, so he learned her name and sent her roses. Tom and Susan (Meikle) married December 3rd of that year and they celebrated their 36th anniversary in 2019. He was also the proud father of two sons, Brian and Scott.
Without exaggeration Tom was a friend to everyone — whether he was sharing his knowledge at WWII and Vietnam reenactment events, playing cards during family game nights, or bottle-feeding one of the 97 kittens he fostered. Late one teary night before he passed, Tom quietly said, "I hope I did a good job." Taking his hand, we told him he was the best of us and that we were very proud.
Tom is survived by his wife and sons; his mother; his siblings Charles, Judy, and Beth; numerous nieces and cousins; and many pets, including his cats Onyx and Little One. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Tom online at: www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Thomas-Cook-26/



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
