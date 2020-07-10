1/
Thomas Lee Earl
Earl, Thomas Lee
Thomas Lee "Tom" Earl, 61, of White Springs, FL, passed away from a short illness on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The Michigan native owned and operated A-1 Paint Inc. with his family in the Palm Beach, FL area. The family business began in 1971 and continues to this day. Tom enjoyed race cars, mudding, and the outdoors, but most of all, loved spending time with his family. He moved to White Springs in 2017 and attended Pine Level Baptist Church of Live Oak. He will be missed by his family and many friends. His love and gentle spirit touched the hearts and lives of everyone around him.
Mr. Earl is survived by his devoted fiancée Lynne Zuback; his daughters Kelly (J.R.) Rodriguez and Kasey (Paul) Fennell; his brothers William Todd Earl and Roger Alan Earl; his beloved grandchildren Breanna Marie Rodriguez, Jordyn Noelle Rodriguez and Ryan Thomas Fennell; and his beloved dog Ellie Mae.
There will be a Funeral Service for the family to Celebrate Tom's Life at 2:00PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Pine Level Baptist Church with a viewing from 1:00PM to 2:00PM prior to the service and interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will also be a Memorial Service at 5:00PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at New Life Alliance Church in West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pine Level Baptist Church
JUL
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pine Level Baptist Church
JUL
17
Memorial service
05:00 PM
New Life Alliance Church
