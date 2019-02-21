RAWN, Thomas Leo Thomas Leo Rawn, 62, passed away in Wellington, FL on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Thomas was born and raised in Palm Beach County, FL to Jack and Louise (Caulfield) Rawn. He is predeceased by his father Jack, his brother Lee, his nephew Barry Jackson, his niece Pamela Smith and his brother-in-law Hubert Adkins. A mason by trade, he ran his own company for 30 years. Thomas is survived by his daughters Samantha (Lonnie), and Jennifer (Matthew). His grandchildren Jakob, Lonnie, Jared, Emma, Thomas, Tarah, Addison, Mary and Luna. Thomas also leaves behind his mother Louise, brothers John (Bonnie), Fred (Joann) and Raymond (Kimberly). His sisters Doreen Adkins, Susan (Baker Jackson), Jacklynn (Bruce Campany) and many nephews, nieces and friends. Thomas loved the Florida Marlins and would attend many home games with his girlfriend Kimberly. Also, an avid fisherman, he enjoyed spec fishing on Lake Okeechobee with his best friend Jaye. Thomas was a member of Village Golf Club until his illness kept him off the course but that didn't end the special bonds of friendship made on the fairway. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-9PM at Village Golf Club, 122 Country Club Drive, Royal Palm Beach FL 33411. There will be a short service followed by food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you bring a covered dish and a great story to share after the service. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary