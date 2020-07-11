O'Rourke, Thomas Michael

January 26, 1953 - July 5, 2020

Thomas Michael "Mike" O'Rourke, 67, passed away July 5, 2020 after a long illness. He was born January 26, 1953 in Cocoa Beach, FL to James Monore and Mary Elizabeth Posey. He was the husband of the now deceased Linda Greene O'Rourke, and step father to Allyson Greene and Jennifer Latiolais both of West Palm Beach, FL.

Mike was raised by his uncle Johnnie O'Rourke and aunt Virginia O'Rourke in West Palm Beach, FL in the community of Northwood. He graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1971. Mike then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Program where he served for a brief time. Upon returning to West Palm Beach he married Donna Roberts and they had two sons, John Hunter Posey and the late Ryan Posey.

Mike loved fishing, skiing, and just about any sport that involved water.

After serving in the US Navy, Mike worked as a Master Plumber for The City of Delray. A horrific motorcycle accident nearly took his life in 1992. His recovery was due to the exemplary care he received at St. Mary's Trauma Center in West Palm Beach as well as the US Veterans Hospital in West Palm Beach. He recovered with many challenges left in his life.

He is survived by his son, John Hunter Posey, and family, step daughters, Allyson Greene and Jennifer Latiolais both of West Palm Beach, FL, brothers, Rev. Stephen Posey of Broken Arrow, OK and family, Jim Johnson, CPA of Albany, GA and family, Paul Johnson OT of Columbus, GA and family, sisters, Dr. Jeanne Maher of Madison, WI and family, Margie Adams of Winter Haven, FL, sister-in-law, Marci Morin and family and brothers-in-law, Ricky Paulski and family and Joe Jocco and his beloved sister, Linda Westmoreland of Atlanta, GA who vigilantly stood by his side his entire life.

Cousin Johnny Belden of West Palm Beach, FL says that Mike was like the brother he never had as they were inseparable during their childhoods.

The families wish to thank Jessica Neumann of Lake Worth, FL for her diligence and sincere care she administered for him during his life and his final days. Heaven will hold a special place for Jessica as she was like a surrogate daughter to him.

When safe travel resumes, Mike and his wife Linda's ashes will be spread in the desert outside Sedona, AZ, a place very special to them in their lives.



