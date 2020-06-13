Thomas N. Thompson
1935 - 2020
Thompson, Thomas N.
Thomas "Tommy" Thompson passed away unexpectedly June 4, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife, Charlene, married 63 years. He is also survived by his four children Tommy (Jan) Thompson, Jr. of Woodland Hills, CA, Tammy (Bill) Jacob of Jupiter, FL, Tod (Lori) Thompson of Jupiter, FL and Trent (Sarah) Thompson, his brother Sam Thompson of New Smyrna Beach, FL, grandchildren Jessica, Lindsay, Dylan, Sam, Amanda, Bradley, Taylor and Reagan and five great-grand children Sara Belle, Ryker, Brekyn, Dominic and Anthony as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Rip Hutchinson and nieces Janice and Suzanne. Tom was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL to parents Sam and Josephine Thompson. He graduated from St. Ann's Catholic High School in 1954 and served in the Naval Reserves. After 20 plus years of employment at The Palm Beach Post Times he started his own printing company with his brother Sam (Chum). In his 30's Tom made a bold and unexpected decision to become a police officer. Starting out in traffic control in 1973 he quickly rose through the ranks. In 1982 as a Lieutenant of Organized Crime Bureau he was involved in "Operation Coca Cola" a largest multi-agency cocaine seizure of its time. This was one of the proudest moments of his career. In 1986 he commanded the first S.W.A.T. Team for the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Department. In 1987 he attended the 148th session of the FBI Academy at Quantico in Virginia. In 1994 he achieved the level of Colonel as a Criminal Investigator. He retired in 1998 after 25 years of service. He loved being a police officer and loved the men he worked with. He felt great pride in the men he commanded and considered them family. After retiring Tom and Charlene moved to Hiawassee, GA where they enjoyed a quiet life in the mountains.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
June 11, 2020
Charlene, Words are worthless, but they are necessary to try to tell you and your family what a sweet man Tommy was. I loved his laugh and his office hours at the bakery. His office worker was always ready to include Granddaddy in her many adventures. I am blessed to have known such a kind man. Thank you for sharing him with all of us at the bakery. I will miss him greatly. Much love. Brenna
June 10, 2020
I only had the pleasure of knowing Tommy and Charlene for the past few years, visiting at the local bakery in Young Harris GA. Spent many fun times there, fascinated by his stories about his experiences working for the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office. He will be truely missed!
Jane Monchunski
Friend
June 9, 2020
It was an honor and privilege to have worked for him. RIP
Gary Hill
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Tommy was a great Cop and one of the best supervisors PBSO ever had. He was loved and respected by all of us that worked with him. I will never forget him and he will never be replaced. He was a God send to all mankind. I wish his family my deepest sympathy.
Ricjhard Saxe
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Charlene, we are so sorry for your loss
We love you, Ruby & Noble Rhinesmith
Ruby Rhinesmith
Friend
June 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Tommy was a good man and friend to us. Please accept my condolences during this very difficult time.
Jan Lee
Friend
June 8, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences. May you and the entire Thompson family find comfort by all the outpouring of love from friends and former co workers. May all this love find some peace in your heart. We will always remember all the good times our families have shared. Memories never to be forgotten. All our love, Bob, Linda, James and Vincent Lonano
June 8, 2020
Candyce and I offer our deepest condolences, during this most difficult time, to Charlene and the rest of the Thompson family. We were fortunate to have shared time with a very special person and family.

Ed Serafin
Friend
June 7, 2020
A great guy and the best boss. Always looking out for his people!
Bill Sepko
Friend
June 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Col Thompson. He was a great guy.
Terry Rowe
June 7, 2020
A great cop, and even better human being. He left his mark on PBSO leaving it a better place than he found it. Condolences to his family and friends..
Tony Araujo
Coworker
June 7, 2020
Death leaves a HEARTACHE no one can HEAL. Love leaves a memory, no one can STEAL. Tommy was my friend. Colonel Steve Lasley
June 7, 2020
Hedy and and I send our sincere condolences to Charlene and the rest of the Thompson family. I really enjoyed working as a detective in the north sub when Tommy was OIC. Was a very close family there under his leadership. Great Christmas parties hosted by Tommy and Charlene and their Jupiter Farms home. God Bless.
Ted Okolichany
Coworker
June 7, 2020
Tommy was a good man, great cop and liked by all who knew him through the years. He will be missed by many. God bless Tommy, his family and we pray for all.
Ernie Batista
Coworker
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
