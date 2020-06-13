Thompson, Thomas N.

Thomas "Tommy" Thompson passed away unexpectedly June 4, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife, Charlene, married 63 years. He is also survived by his four children Tommy (Jan) Thompson, Jr. of Woodland Hills, CA, Tammy (Bill) Jacob of Jupiter, FL, Tod (Lori) Thompson of Jupiter, FL and Trent (Sarah) Thompson, his brother Sam Thompson of New Smyrna Beach, FL, grandchildren Jessica, Lindsay, Dylan, Sam, Amanda, Bradley, Taylor and Reagan and five great-grand children Sara Belle, Ryker, Brekyn, Dominic and Anthony as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Rip Hutchinson and nieces Janice and Suzanne. Tom was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL to parents Sam and Josephine Thompson. He graduated from St. Ann's Catholic High School in 1954 and served in the Naval Reserves. After 20 plus years of employment at The Palm Beach Post Times he started his own printing company with his brother Sam (Chum). In his 30's Tom made a bold and unexpected decision to become a police officer. Starting out in traffic control in 1973 he quickly rose through the ranks. In 1982 as a Lieutenant of Organized Crime Bureau he was involved in "Operation Coca Cola" a largest multi-agency cocaine seizure of its time. This was one of the proudest moments of his career. In 1986 he commanded the first S.W.A.T. Team for the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Department. In 1987 he attended the 148th session of the FBI Academy at Quantico in Virginia. In 1994 he achieved the level of Colonel as a Criminal Investigator. He retired in 1998 after 25 years of service. He loved being a police officer and loved the men he worked with. He felt great pride in the men he commanded and considered them family. After retiring Tom and Charlene moved to Hiawassee, GA where they enjoyed a quiet life in the mountains.



