Silverman, Thomas Nelson
Thomas Nelson Silverman, Esq., 76, departed this world, on Monday, May 4, 2020, from his beloved home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom relocated to Palm Beach County where he was held in high esteem by the Community practicing for more than 45 years as an AV Preeminent rated Attorney with an emphasis in Taxation, Estate Planning, and Trust and Estate Administration. Tom was destined to be a lawyer — it was his true calling and absolute passion. He enjoyed helping others through difficult periods of their lives, ultimately becoming the prime pillar of support for them and their families. One of Tom's proudest moments was when he became the President, Secretary and General Counsel of The Kantner Foundation, Inc. a not-for-profit Corporation in which he gave of himself tirelessly for more than 25 years, celebrating its commitment to the education and entrepreneurship of future generations. As a graduate of Harvard Law School and Founder and Senior Partner of his law firm, Thomas N. Silverman, P.A., Tom utilized his utmost knowledge and education to serve others selflessly. He had a knack for turning clients into friends and friends into clients, and took joy in encouraging others to experience the same independence that his education provided him. He was a true self-made man, phenomenal mentor, and valued confidant.
While his work gave him much purpose, Tom found true happiness and joy in embracing his role as a husband and father. His pride sought his family through the highs and lows of their lives- as a beloved husband to Nina (Brookner), his wife of 33 years; a devoted father to his two children, Sam and Faren; and Grampi to Harry, his daughter's fur baby. His fondest memories were those with he and his family traveling the world together as a complete family unit. Yet, he also valued intimate one-on-one moments between Nina, Sam, and Faren. He spoke to each of his children at least once daily, and supported their passions and unique values. Tom shared a special bond with his daughter, his "little one", and cherished his role of being a Grampi to Harry. Tom was also an avid reader, nature lover, professional Italian food eater and sensitive, generous soul. He was a connoisseur of fine art and sculpture that he enjoyed daily in the home he shared with his family, and appreciated dressing stylishly everyday for work and in life. He had numerous friendships exceeding more than 50 years that he enjoyed dearly. His thoughtfulness knew no bounds, as he continued to support his family unconditionally throughout his life and posthumously.
As a family, my mother, brother and I are grateful to have had a wonderfully exceptional man in our lives who taught us about partnership, trust, mutual respect, true character, grit, kindness, love and staying connected as a family.
We know that his soul is at peace and reunited with his previously deceased mother and father, Phyllis Lhormer and Sidney Silverman, his stepfather, Arch Lhormer, and dearly loved furry friend, Lucky Silverman.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and interment will be private.
Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Wounded Warriors Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org), as he was a War Veteran himself.
