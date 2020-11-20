Thomas Oswald Wichterman

"The good Lord isn't going to take me until it is my time."

Thomas Wichterman, 74 years, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in Orlando, FL on November 23, 1945. The son of Carl and Anna Katheryn Wichterman. He grew up in Palm Beach County. In 1964, he joined the Marines and served during the Vietnam era. He was very proud of his service to his country. He always showed respect to any member of the US Military and law enforcement by taking time to thank them personally for their service.

He co-founded Sunshine Aluminum in 1980. He was the partner/salesman of the business for 32 years until he retired in 2012. He was known as "the salesman who wore the cowboy boots". He never complained and was happy to help anyone in need.

He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed weekends, watching car races and football. Many of good times were had spending time with his "good ole boys".

He loved his wife and family very much and they knew he was always there for them. He loved the many family gatherings and the memories that they created will now be cherished by those he left behind. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, Pop-Pop, grandpa, paw-paw, uncle, and friend. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Bobbie and wonderful family which includes two daughters Melissa (Derrick) and Wendy (David), two sisters, Joy and Pat, four grandsons, Dylan (Savannah), Brendon, Alexander (Dana), and Jordan, five granddaughters Heather, Christina, Katelynn, Keyra, and Hudson, two great-grandchildren Aiden and Dakota. He was predeceased by his father Carl, mother Anna Katheryn, brothers Gary and Bucky, and his sons Christopher and Billy.

A private military grave side service was held.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge of Palm Beach County or Vietnam Veterans of America.



