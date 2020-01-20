|
Roman, Thomas P.
Age 70, of West Palm Beach, was called home to be with our Lord on January 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Thomas is going to be missed dearly by his beloved wife Susan Wilbur Roman, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 12:30PM to 3:00PM Tuesday, January 21 with a Prayer Service from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
A Committal Service 9:30AM to 10:00AM Wednesday, January 22 at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Rd 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
