Frederick, Thomas R.Thomas R. Frederick, 68, passed away on June 23, 2020. Tom was predeceased by his twin brother Timothy and his parents James S. and Mable Frederick.Thomas was a Sgt. In the US Air Force, stationed in London, England for four years and two reserved. Thomas was the first Minority Officer for Old Dixie Fire Department / Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Lt. Frederick was stationed at Station 24 Westgate. Tom served 29 years in the Fire Service and was a member of the IAFF 2928.Thomas leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife of 46 years Rita, three sons Derrick, Sterling and Marc (Rose), grandson "DJ", mother-in-law Lela H. (Johnny) Coley of Pompano Beach, three brothers-in-law Patrick Rhone of Pompano, Dale (Annie) Rhone of Port St. Lucie and John (Hope) Coley of Land O' Lakes. A host of nieces and nephews and his childhood best friend Henry "Bootsy" Coleman of Deerfield Beach.Celebration of Life will be held at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Noon. No Flowers Please.