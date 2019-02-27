|
SEIFERT, Thomas A. Thomas A. Seifert, age 71, of Palm Beach Gardens, born in New York and formerly residing in Hoover, Alabama and Miami Shores, Florida passed away February 21, 2019 after a courageous ten year battle with cancer. Tom was a loving husband to Kathleen for 48 years and a devoted father to his four wonderful children Tricia (Tom) Wesolek, Joseph (Angel), Jennifer and Tommy. He adored his three grandchildren Jack, Henry and CJ along with Buddy the dog. Tom also leaves behind his sister Nancy. A mass will be held March 2, 2019, 11:00AM, at St. Clare Catholic Church located at 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach 33408. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following, directions will be provided at the service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 27, 2019