Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avatar Cremation Service
818 U.S. Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
954-771-3131
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
12200 Forest Hill Blvd
Wellington, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Close
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Vernon Close

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Vernon Close Obituary
Close, Thomas Vernon
Thomas Vernon Close, 70, of Wellington, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019.
Tom was born in Waukegan, IL, graduated from DePauw University, and received a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He practiced law in Wisconsin and Florida for many years. He was involved with the Florida Jaycees and other civic associations. He loved music and was active in his church choir, played in a bell choir, a recorder group, and performed with the Baroque Ensemble of the Palm Beaches.
His children and grandsons were his pride and joy. Tom also loved to build things, including finishing the interior of his North Carolina mountain house and a sailboat. He also loved reading, bird watching, traveling to national parks, playing words with friends, and his dog Mazie. Tom will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his passion for learning new things.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Bayless Close, children Julia (Peter Gallogly) and Bob (Staci) and five beloved grandsons Ayden, Benjamin, Sean, Cade, and Devin. He also leaves a brother Jim, a sister Mary Ellen, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00PM Saturday, September 28 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 12200 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now