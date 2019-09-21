|
|
Close, Thomas Vernon
Thomas Vernon Close, 70, of Wellington, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019.
Tom was born in Waukegan, IL, graduated from DePauw University, and received a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He practiced law in Wisconsin and Florida for many years. He was involved with the Florida Jaycees and other civic associations. He loved music and was active in his church choir, played in a bell choir, a recorder group, and performed with the Baroque Ensemble of the Palm Beaches.
His children and grandsons were his pride and joy. Tom also loved to build things, including finishing the interior of his North Carolina mountain house and a sailboat. He also loved reading, bird watching, traveling to national parks, playing words with friends, and his dog Mazie. Tom will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his passion for learning new things.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Bayless Close, children Julia (Peter Gallogly) and Bob (Staci) and five beloved grandsons Ayden, Benjamin, Sean, Cade, and Devin. He also leaves a brother Jim, a sister Mary Ellen, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00PM Saturday, September 28 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 12200 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019