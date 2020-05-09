Brubaker, Thomas W.

1928-2020

"Tuck" left us quietly and peacefully on April 27, 2020 with his wife Judy, partner in all sorts of crazy travels and adventures, right by his side until the very last minute. Theirs was a 30 year love affair with Tuck telling her daily that she was his "O and O"---one and only.

He was born March 10, 1928 in Rockland, Maine to Grace Eleanor and John Henry Brubaker, Jr., but spent all his growing up years in Easton, PA. His attendance at Lehigh University was interrupted twice by tours of duty in the U.S. Army; first in WWII in Japan, then receiving his honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant in the Korean War. His love of country was deep and passionate and he would always tear up at the sound of the Star Spangled Banner.

His first job after graduation was with General Motors in Detroit which, as he said, he endured for 6 years but his entrepreneurial spirit won out when he gave in to his interest in finance and worked as a salesman in the securities business before launching his own firm, Mutual Service Corp. During that time, he earned his Master's Degree from Wayne State U. then was one of the first in Michigan to attain the designation of Certified Financial Planner. His firm went on to become one of the country's leading financial planning firms which attracted the attention of a large California insurance company that ultimately acquired Tuck's company joining it with a Florida firm. He moved to Florida to assist in the merger of the two firms and when that year was up it was an easy decision for him and Judy to settle permanently in the Sunshine State and they subsequently moved into Jonathan's Landing. That allowed him to play tennis almost daily, his favorite sport, playing his last game at age 88. He served on the Board at Jonathans and was an usher and member of the finance committee at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He loved boating in the Caribbean, cruising up and down the east coast and spending time at their house in Anguilla, BVI. Despite Tuck's many accomplishments and worldwide adventures, he always had an ear to listen to you tell a story of some recent adventure of your own. He'd listen attentively and let you tell him all about some recent scuba diving or trekking experience that you had, never once mentioning the fact that he'd done it himself before in China, or Venezuela or in the Australian Outback, or all three.

He said that he never expected to be a parent, but when he married Judy he became stepfather to three sons, Eric ,Paul and Karl of whom he adored and was most proud. He was their father in every sense of the word. The frosting on the cake, however, was being Grampa to his four grandchildren, Sonnet, Julia, William and Alexandra. He got such a thrill out of having them come to visit or visiting them and watching them grow over the past 23 years. Other relatives include several nieces and nephews but he had a very special relationship with his niece, Lynne Komraus of Venice, FL and grandniece, Amanda Kovach of Nokomis, FL.

All the condolence messages that have been received contain most of the same descriptive words; generous, kind, loving, witty, smart, devoted, natty dresser, intelligent and most of all, a true gentleman. He loved a good joke and would go to great extremes to make people laugh. Like the time he and Judy flew up to Michigan to surprise friends on their anniversary and planned to arrive as a singing telegram. With Tuck dressed up as Xavier Cugat, complete with ruffled pants, shirt and fringed sombrero, Judy as Carmen Miranda, they serenaded the happy and stunned couple.

Tuck led a spirited and fruitful life and was the embodiment of a true Christian. His family requests, that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3395 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 or the Lighthouse ArtCenter and School of Art, 373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. FL 33469 Tequesta, FL.

A celebration of his life is pending. When you have an opportunity and, in his name, do an unexpected act of kindness for someone when they least expect it. He would love that.



