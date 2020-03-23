|
|
McDonough, Thomas Wade
Recently of Chelsea, MA, formerly of Cincinnati, OH and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on March 23, 2020, at the age of 91.
Tom was born November 6, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH the third of the five children of Margaret Wade and Thomas Walsh McDonough. Tom attended the public schools of Norwood, Cincinnati where he made life-long friendships that he cherished. After serving in the Korean War, Tom received his Business degree from the University of Florida in 1955. He married Celeste Fernety in Jacksonville in 1959. They raised six boys in Boynton Beach, FL.
Tom was a very hard-working and dedicated father and husband. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing bridge and softball several times a week. When he could no longer play, he became an umpire for a women's softball league into his 80's. He will be sorely missed for his outgoing, friendly nature which continued to draw people to him even while his health declined in his later years.
Tom was preceded in death by his siblings Peggy (Bill) Gearing, Vivian (Joe) Ketterer, and Paul, as well as his sons Joseph, James, and Timothy. He is survived by his former wife, Celeste of Delray Beach, FL, and their sons: Thomas of Delray Beach; Michael of NYC; and Mark and spouse, Thomas Ostler of Chelsea, MA; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.
In light of the current health crisis, memorial services will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of the inspiring and selfless service of countless healthcare providers who have touched Dad's life in recent years, please consider a donation to the National League for Nursing, Nurses House, or the American Nurses Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020