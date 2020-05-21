Thomas William Snowball
Snowball, Thomas William
Age 73, of Okeechobee, died May 17, 2020. Visitation will be 11:00AM until services at 12:00PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home (863) 763-1994.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
MAY
23
Service
12:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
