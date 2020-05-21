Or Copy this URL to Share

Snowball, Thomas William

Age 73, of Okeechobee, died May 17, 2020. Visitation will be 11:00AM until services at 12:00PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home (863) 763-1994.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store