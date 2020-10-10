1/1
Tiffany Irene Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiffany Irene Smith
Tiffany Irene Smith of Okauchee Lake, WI, age 41, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from complications of diabetes. She was born on December 15, 1978 in West Palm Beach to Bruce and Fran Smith.
Tiffany is survived by her parents, her soulmate Jimmy Carlson; her brother Joshua (Christina) Smith; her nieces Georgia and Camille Smith, her favorite aunt Margi (Gary) Lehnertz and numerous family and friends.
Tiffany loved life, her kitties and she lit up any room she entered. Donations can be made in her memory to Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County, Wisconsin. Services were held in Oconomowoc, WI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved