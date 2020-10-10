Tiffany Irene Smith

Tiffany Irene Smith of Okauchee Lake, WI, age 41, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from complications of diabetes. She was born on December 15, 1978 in West Palm Beach to Bruce and Fran Smith.

Tiffany is survived by her parents, her soulmate Jimmy Carlson; her brother Joshua (Christina) Smith; her nieces Georgia and Camille Smith, her favorite aunt Margi (Gary) Lehnertz and numerous family and friends.

Tiffany loved life, her kitties and she lit up any room she entered. Donations can be made in her memory to Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County, Wisconsin. Services were held in Oconomowoc, WI.



