Timothy Andrew Gosnell
Timothy Andrew Gosnell, 58, of Delray Beach, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Tim was born on May 19, 1962 in Delray Beach, son of the late Mary and John Gosnell. He was a graduate of Atlantic High School. Tim worked for Verzaal Farms and Supply for 33 years before joining Palm Beach Wholesale Flowers.
Tim is predeceased by his parents John and Mary, sister Patti Wallace, brother Dennis, and son Adam Gosnell. Tim is survived by his siblings Miles, Carol, Michael (Lane) Gosnell, Terri (Chuck) Bilthuis and Tom (Linda) Gosnell; children Arthur (Rebecca) Gosnell and Robert (Cheryl) Inglese and his best friend Corwin Bufano. Tim was adored by his grandchildren Kyle and Dale Gosnell, Deven Inglese as well as all of his nieces and nephews, Katie (Perry) Diamond, Mary, Jonathan and Benjamin Bilthuis and his god daughter Rachael Gosnell. He is cherished by his aunts Annie Brown, Isobel Denery and Judy Harper and cousins Eddie and Joan Brown and Penny Benson.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM with a 6PM Memorial Service at Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to S.H.A.R.E. German Shepherd Help & Rescue Effort at (www.shepherdhelp.org/info/donate
