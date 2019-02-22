BROWN, Timothy D. Local business owner and lifelong West Palm Beach resident Timothy D. Brown, age 63, died at Good Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Born Nov. 9, 1955, also at Good Samaritan, Timothy was the youngest son of Richard R. Brown and Mary "May" Brown. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Rogers Brown; daughters Elizabeth "Beth," Victoria and Katherine Brown; granddaughter Charlotte Brown; future sons-in-law Michael Siebenaler and Giovanni Gastaldo; and brothers Richard R., Geoff and Ian Brown. A graduate of Forest Hill Community High School in West Palm Beach, Timothy attended Florida Technological University (now University of Central Florida) before returning to West Palm Beach to become a third-generation co-owner of Brown Moving & Storage. His favorite memories of the career were of high-end moves he helped manage (the Kennedy family and Rod Stewart were particular favorites). During his career in the moving industry, Timothy was instrumental in passing both state and federal legislation for the Florida Movers and Warehousemen's Association, in which he served as chairman emeritus, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. In West Palm Beach, Timothy was a second-generation former Rotary Club member and a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He devoted much of his time serving as an usher on Sundays, as a member of the vestry for several terms, as Parish Properties president and as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, he attended the Cursillo men's retreat and volunteered at Vacation Bible School and other church events. Timothy's family will most remember him for his wide variety of passions, interests and stories. As a first-generation American on his mother's side, he was extremely proud of his Irish and Scottish heritage and was a member of the Clan Lamont Society. He loved traveling and fine dining. Timothy was naturally curious and enjoyed learning about the world around him. He was a voracious reader of all types of literature. Tim was especially interested in history, specifically World War II, and collected many artifacts from the war and era. Having lived through many hurricanes, Timothy was an avid weather watcher. He was also an animal lover, particularly his many dogs and cats. He loved the Miami Dolphins and had watched every Super Bowl. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 22 at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019