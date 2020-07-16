Gooley, Timothy K.
Rev. Timothy Gooley, 67, a Presbyterian minister, 30-year resident of North Palm Beach, and pillar of the community, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Tim was born on February 6, 1953 in Fort Wayne, IN, the third of four sons to the late Howard and Virginia Gooley. After graduating from Indiana University in 1975, Tim spent several years in government contracting before finding his life's calling in christian ministry. Tim married the love of his life, Joni, in 1981 while both were employed at Young Life's Windy Gap in Weaverville, NC. The Gooleys (then with four sons) moved to North Palm Beach in 1990, where Tim began working as the Youth Director at First Presbyterian Church. The growing Gooley family wouldn't be complete until the adoption of Behailu, Endale, and Mita in 2009.
Tim had an infectious laugh, a keen sense of humor, compassionate heart, and quick wit. An adoring father and avid sports-fan, you could often find him on the sidelines coaching and cheering on his kids. He beamed when asked about his seven children and loved to sing their praises.
He enjoyed the outdoors, playing guitar, and the company of family and friends, but most important was Tim's relationship with Christ. He lived out his faith every day and dedicated his life to spreading the message of Jesus' amazing grace through the gospel. His unparalleled energy and passion for adventure were a natural fit in ministry. He continued to partner with YL while at First Pres, taking groups of kids to camp, teaching them to live off the land at Pioneer Plunge, and leading mission trips in Latin America. Whether leading fellowship over breakfast or BBQ, officiating weddings of those he shepherded as youth, or connecting with the older members of the community, Tim left a lasting impact on the lives he touched.
A natural storyteller and teacher, Tim's innate ability to connect with people, young and old, allowed him to build lifelong relationships and drew people to him as a confidant, father figure, and close friend. He was never too busy to listen, offer a kind word, comforting hug, or a joke to lighten the mood. Tim valiantly battled chronic illnesses over the past decade and did so without complaint. He was always faithful, joyfully confident of his future in heaven. He will be dearly missed, but we are all lucky to have been touched by Tim's life. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Joni; seven children, Gabriel (Bethany) of Los Angeles, CA; Jesse (Lila) of Raleigh, NC; Graham (Casey) of Greer, SC; Taylor (Leah) of West Palm Beach, FL; Behailhu, Endale, and Mita of North Palm Beach; five grandchildren, Evelyn, Lawson, Lottie, Luna (due August 2020) and a granddaughter due October 2020. Tim is also survived by his brothers, Jack (Alice) and Steve (Kathy), several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and countless nephews and nieces.
Due to the pandemic, services will be limited to immediate family. A larger Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Timothy K. Gooley Trust, online (tmcfunding.com
) or via check, for the benefit of the younger Gooley children. Please see (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/timothy-gooley
) for more details.