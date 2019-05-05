Home

Timothy P. KENNY

Timothy P. KENNY Obituary
KENNY, Timothy P. Timothy Kenny passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 78 following a courageous battle with cancer. In 1986, Tim joined the Jack Nicklaus Companies as General Counsel. From 1990 until retiring in 2011, Tim directed the sales efforts on a global basis for Nicklaus Design. Survived by loving wife Susan G. Kenny; daughter Katie Scanlan (Rob); sons John (Stacey), Mike (Suzanne), Kevin (Mary) Kenny; step-son Justin Mee; step-daughter Jessica Mee-Barrett (Alan), and 17 grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Cheryl Bartels-Poore. To see full obit go to: (www.cremationstampabay.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019
