HUTCHINSON, Timothy Robert Timothy Robert Hutchinson, age 77, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Arlene (nee McCarthy), loving father of Tim (Rebecca), proud grandfather of Kevin Hutchinson (Jacki), Amanda Nugent (Josh), Madeline Jurek (Michael), Mary Kathleen Hutchinson and Matthew Hutchinson, great- grandfather of three, Bennett and Jillian Hutchinson and Henry Nugent. Hutch was born in Cleveland, OH in 1941 to Robert and Peggy (née Nolan) Hutchinson and attended St. Luke Elementary School, St. Ignatius High School and John Carroll University. In the early 1960's Hutch moved to New York City where he ran and owned many local taverns. During his years there, he made many lifelong friends and met his loving wife, Arlene. Hutch and Arlene were married in New York City in 1986. In 1992 Hutch and Arlene moved to Hobe Sound and he worked in the bar business but worked harder at perfecting his game of golf. Hutch's many loves in life included his wife Arlene, his family and his many four-legged house mates that were always by his side over the years. Hutch was well known and loved by many locals. Those who met him, quickly went from strangers to friends. His dry wit and humor will be remembered by many. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 US-1, Tequesta, FL. All friends are welcome to come celebrate Hutch's life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in Hutch's memory would be deeply appreciated by the family. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 8, 2019