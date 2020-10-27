Todd M. Ruedisili
Todd M. Ruedisili, age 74, of Jupiter, FL and Nisswa, MN died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter, MN.
Todd was born June 27, 1946 in Madison, WI to Chester and Jeanette (Haberman) Ruedisili. Growing up with two brothers, Todd could be described as the rascal of the family. Following high school graduation, Todd was drafted into the United States Army during Vietnam; he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran being awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service. Todd's father, Chet, taught him the game of tennis; a passion that would extend into a 50-year career. Todd played professional tennis for a year and was a Professional Tennis Umpire for many years, umpiring at the US Open, or USPTA and USTA events and for college matches. Todd worked for 43 years as the Director of the Tennis Camp at Camp Lincoln and Camp Lake Hubert and also worked as the Director of Tennis at GrandView Lodge and Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, AZ. For the past 12 years he has helped with the Middle School tennis program at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, FL. Todd also enjoyed birdwatching, bird photography, and watching Hallmark movies. He married Debra Cerre on May 18, 1991 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN. Family was a big part of Todd's life; he always enjoyed supporting his two sons in their sporting events and activities as well as annual family get togethers at the Haberman family cabin in Hancock, WI. He taught his family to persevere through the tough times, the importance of staying humble, and to always fill your heart with kindness and generosity. Todd was gregarious, loving, passionate, sentimental, and always proud of his boys; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Todd is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debra of Jupiter, FL; sons, Kody Ruedisili of Nisswa, MN, Kyle Ruedisili of Jupiter, FL; brother, Neal (Mary) Ruedisili of Helena, MT; sisters-in-law, Susan Ruedisili of Ferryville, WI, Monica (Greg) Miracle of Unionville, MI; nieces, Anne Langdji, Christa (Cho) Cerda; nephews, Bob Ruedisili, and Steve Ruedisili, Damien (Lindsey) Ramberger, Derrick (Jamie) Ramberger, and Korey Miracle. He is also survived by many Haberman relatives, extended family members, and friends. Todd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lon Ruedisili; and great nephew, Ben Ruedisili.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Groves Academy, Camp Confidence or a charity of your choice
