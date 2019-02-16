SHEA, Todd Michael 3/11/1970 - 2/10/2019 Todd M. Shea went home unexpectedly to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus on February 10, 2019. He was born March 11, 1970 in Burlington Vermont. Todd was a very intelligent entrepreneur who owned several businesses. He recently worked for Palm Beach Window and Door in Jupiter. Todd was a avid Miami Dolphins fan and loved sports, boating and fishing. He leaves behind his father William Shea Sr, his mother Paulette King and her husband Dan, His Daughters Erin Alexa, Daughter Of Stacey and Rylee Paige Daughter Of Katie Shea his ex-wife. Todd also had two brothers William Shea Jr. & Brian Shea and wife Cary Shea. He had nieces Hanna Rose daughter to Bill and Alexa Renee and Lily Marie daughters to Brian. Todd was firm believer who loved God (Jesus) and shared his faith with many. Todd would give the shirt off his back to help his friends and family. Todd by nature was generous and he enjoyed the finer things. He loved his family and friends with his heart. Todd will be missed by many and will live in our hearts forever. Todd's Service is on Saturday February 16, 2019 @ Tequesta First Baptist Church 423 Tequesta Drive Jupiter Florida 33469 At 5:00PM. Reception to follow at his brothers Bill's house 6467 Fox Run Circle Jupiter FL 3345.K Lieu of flowers please visit Todd Shea's memorial fund on Go Fund Me Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary