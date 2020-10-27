Todd Mitchell Stefanski

4/23/1963 - 10/6/2020

Todd Stefanski, 57, died unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his mother Geraldine Thomasson, father Roger Thomasson, brother Jeff Thomasson, daughters Jamie Breakstone and Jessica Horner, grandkids Addison, Hudson and Jayme, niece Melissa Lynch, loving soulmate Sheila Davis, aunt Peggy Hudgins, cousins Gino, Gina, Mark, Chris, and Tony Rosetti, and is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Wade Stefanski. Todd was a loving gentleman who was fun, honest, loyal, and had an adventurous spirit. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, road trips on his motorcycle, and spending time with friends and family. He was a man of respect and integrity. Todd was a veteran who served our country in the United States Marines and went on to work for Stennis Space Center as an employee of Lockheed Martin in Mississippi. He is loved by so many and will truly be missed.

There will be a Memorial Service, including Military Honors on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Boynton Beach Mausoleum, 1611 S. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.



