Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Tom Stanley Szemer

Tom Stanley Szemer Obituary
Szemer, Tom Stanley
Tom Stanley Szemer, 68, died August 29, 2019 in Lake Worth, FL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the National Veterans Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors. Tom was born December 26, 1950 in Lansing, MI. Shortly after high school Tom joined the Army and became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the service he met and married Kimberly Harms. They were married for 27 years and had three children. Tom is survived by his three children, Brian Thomas Szemer, Chad Christopher Szemer, and his daughter Alyssa Eileen Napoli.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
