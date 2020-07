Or Copy this URL to Share

True, Tom

Tom True, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020.

He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL 33461.



