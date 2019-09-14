|
|
Paonessa, Tracie Lee
Tracie Lee Paonessa, born in Greenville, Michigan on December 26, 1959, passed away on September 1, 2019. Tracie, a longtime resident of Jensen Beach, Florida, worked for the Martin County School System as a Teacher's Aid. Tracie was blessed with the gift of helping non-verbal children learn to speak. Tracie loved spending time in the sunshine and enjoyed many beautiful days at the beach.
Tracie was predeceased by her father Gerald Lee Duthler and her sister Lorilee Duthler. Tracie is survived by her son James Dominic Dustin Paonessa, her mother Ruth Alice Duthler, and her sister and sister's husband Jerilee and Gordon Ripma. Tracie was adored by her many nieces and nephews as well as her grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So do not be troubled or afraid. John 14:27
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019