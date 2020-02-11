|
|
Tucker, Travis Wayne
Travis W. Tucker, 34, of Boynton Beach, passed away February 6, 2020. He was born January 10, 1986.
Travis is survived by his loving wife Nicole, their son Colton and his two stepdaughters Alyssa and Brooke Labadie. He is also survived by his mother, Lesa Tucker and sister, Megan (Blake) Dean of Huntsville, AL, grandmothers Gloria Tucker (West Palm Beach), Fay May (North Carolina) and grandfather, Richard Yole (New York), many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Travis is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Tucker, his grandmother, Charlotte Yole and his grandfathers, James May and Wayne Tucker.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 o'clock Thursday, February 13 at Connect Church, 10701 Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 with Pastor Dr. Dale R. Faircloth officiating.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020