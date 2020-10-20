There are very little or no words to express my condolences to the family, in my case I didn't know Tulisa personally but I am blessed to be part of her son's life as he goes to the preschool where I have been a lead teacher for over 19 years. Every time Nicholas and her sister walk through our center's door, you can feel how much love and joy mommy and daddy bring to their lives. Even though it has been a short time, it was easy to realize how much Tulisa is loved by her dedicated husband and children.

Tulisa may you rest in peace, may your life and legacy keep touching many others as it always did.

To the family, know how deeply sorry for your loss I am, and I know the pain of missing her must be almost unbearable but know you have an angel in heaven watching over you and must important she's now free of physical pain.

To Tulisa's children know mommy love you and watches over you from heaven, you both are blessed to have a mom like no other.

To Mr. Larocca, my deepest condolences and please know I am praying for you and your beautiful children. Your wife was a beautiful human being and now she's a beautiful angel watching over the amazing family the two of you created. Good bless you and your family today and always!

Eloisa Piloto

Teacher