Tulisa LaRocca
1976 - 2020
Tulisa LaRocca
Dr. Tulisa LaRocca, age 44, passed away in her home in Boynton Beach, Florida, October 13, 2020, due to breast cancer. She was born January 21, 1976 in Castro Valley, California to Naftula and Isabel Hanflink. She married her longtime friend and love, Nicholas LaRocca, in December of 2010.
Tulisa was an extraordinary woman, physician, teacher, friend, and colleague, but nothing gave her greater joy than being a mother and wife. After the birth of her children, Tulisa discovered a defining purpose, to give to Isabel and Nicolas the best possible childhoods she could, filled with love, happiness, and tender rituals. She and her husband read every night to the kids; she spoke Spanish to her children so they would become fluent in her parents' native language; she enrolled her children in music and dance lessons to enrich their hearts and give outlet to their emotions. She moved her parents to Delray Beach so that her children would be near their abuelo and abuela. Her life was devoted to making the lives of her children as grand as could be, and for all the complexity of her career and calling, nothing brought Tulisa greater joy than being with her children and husband at the end of a long day.
Tulisa graduated Ross University School of Medicine. She served in residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Palm Beach Regional Campus. She joined the faculty of the same after her residency was complete. Among her many achievements, Tulisa was elected Treasurer of the Palm Beach County Medical Society in 2019, served as a delegate to the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians, and founded a successful medical marijuana clinic in Delray Beach.
Tulisa's life is an enduring testament to the will of one human being to rise above her circumstances. As the daughter of immigrants, she became a physician and teacher. Her passing is a testament to her grace, wisdom, and strength. She left our world in bed with her husband and children; she took her last two breaths just after her children climbed into bed with her.
Tulisa is survived by her husband Nicholas of Boynton Beach and their children Isabel and Nicolas; parents Naftula and Isabel; brother Nathan and his children, Alexandra, Jessica, Justin, and Alyssa; brother Jason, his wife Estella, and their children Matthew and Joshua; brother-in-law Joseph and sister-in-law Christina; and father-in-law Nicholas. She is predeceased by her grandmother Victoria and her mother-in-law Joann.
Please join us in celebrating Tulisa's life on Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www5.komen.org.
www.LorneandSons.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Memories & Condolences
30 entries
October 20, 2020
I will miss your beautiful smile and kind encouraging words
Deanna Lessard
October 20, 2020
"Tell My Doctor I said hello, Nick," is what I would say to him on a regular basis at work once Tulisa became my physician. My appointments were never just about my physical health but my whole being as well. Like a therapist, she would sit listening to me, letting me participate in my own healing with less medication. Tulisa was gifted and kind, to be sure!
I wish Nick and his family God's blessings, comfort, care, and love as only He can give for the days ahead and always.
Love,
David Duncan
Colleague and Friend
David Duncan
Friend
October 20, 2020
I am a better person for having known Tulisa. It is no understatement to say that everyone who knew Tulisa can say the same. She brought joy to so many people who were lucky enough to meet her.
Matt Klauza
Friend
October 19, 2020
To a fabulous doctor that has taken care of so many in the community. May you rest in peace. Sending prayers to your family.
Laura Rios
Friend
October 19, 2020
I hope you are in a better place and been super happy, you deserve it, you were a great human being, thank you for everything
Janeiro Valle Goffin
Coworker
October 19, 2020
I met Tulisa during residency, as she was one of the seniors. Shortly, became good friends and slowly she became one of the people I look up to.
Tulisa was more than a physician, was a role model, a friend and someone you could always rely on; there was always room for a good laugh, a joke and some advice, as she always had the magic solution to problems.
To you, Tulisa, I hope you’re at a place where there’s only peace and love, because you deserve nothing less.
Will always remember you as the kind, lovely, and happy person I met.
To your family, all the strength in the world and my deepest condolence.
Mart&#237;n Aldana
Friend
October 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Clarissa Mcbride
Coworker
October 18, 2020
She was the sweetest person and praying for comfort for her family as the grieve their loss.
Juliet Bent
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Tulisa was an amazing human and a loving friend. She taught me how to be unabashedly silly and honest. I will never forget her. I loved her very much. Nick, Isabel, and Nico, I am so sorry for your loss.
Simran Mann
Friend
October 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences. Tulisa was truly a bright light. Smart, kind, quick witted, and thoughtful to all around her. We are lucky to have met her and better for it. She will be greatly missed. Our love to her family. Love Elizabeth and Charlie
Elizabeth Marsicano
Friend
October 17, 2020
Dear Nick, I am very sorry to hear what happened to Tulissa. I will always remember how happy you were guys together and how nice you were to all of us . My thoughts are with you, your little kids and the rest of your family. will always remember my peruvian friend and her family.
Maria Reyes
Friend
October 17, 2020
Dear Nick, I was very saddened to hear of your wife’s passing. Please know that I’m holding you and your precious children in my thoughts and prayers. Blessings to you all.
Susan Aguila
Coworker
October 17, 2020
Nicky, take comfort in knowing that Isabel, Nicolas and you now have a guardian angel watching over you. I have come to realize that Maryann has been helping me cope with her loss for the last 11 years. Just open yourself up to her presence. Isabel and Nicolas will have a much easier time feeling her love and comfort. Love, Allen
ALLEN HANSEN
Friend
October 17, 2020
There are very little or no words to express my condolences to the family, in my case I didn't know Tulisa personally but I am blessed to be part of her son's life as he goes to the preschool where I have been a lead teacher for over 19 years. Every time Nicholas and her sister walk through our center's door, you can feel how much love and joy mommy and daddy bring to their lives. Even though it has been a short time, it was easy to realize how much Tulisa is loved by her dedicated husband and children.
Tulisa may you rest in peace, may your life and legacy keep touching many others as it always did.
To the family, know how deeply sorry for your loss I am, and I know the pain of missing her must be almost unbearable but know you have an angel in heaven watching over you and must important she's now free of physical pain.
To Tulisa's children know mommy love you and watches over you from heaven, you both are blessed to have a mom like no other.
To Mr. Larocca, my deepest condolences and please know I am praying for you and your beautiful children. Your wife was a beautiful human being and now she's a beautiful angel watching over the amazing family the two of you created. Good bless you and your family today and always!
Eloisa
Eloisa Piloto
Teacher
October 16, 2020
Tulisa, I can’t believe this is real. Heaven has truly gain an exceptional angel. You loved life and always showed people how much you loved them. Such a great beautiful person, inside and out. I’m so fortunate to have met you in med school. My heart breaks for Nick and your kids and family. Rest easy Tulisa. Until we meet again.
Phoebe Lee
Friend
October 16, 2020
The world has lost a beautiful and precious soul. Tulisa made a significant and lasting impression on everyone she ever interacted with. I had a special, deep and lifelong friendship with Tulisa and I am in shock. Nick, our deepest sympathies go out to you and the kids. To her parents and brothers, I’m so sorry for your loss. RIP my Tuli. Sharon & Mitch
Sharon Grubman
Friend
October 16, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting Tulisa, but through the years I heard the many glowing stories of the love and devotion she had for her family and her patients. Nick's eyes lit up when he spoke of his wife and children, and my heart is with all the family now. I am wishing you all comfort and blessings and the knowledge that Tulisa will be watching over you. Take care and be gentle with yourselves. Much love to you all.
Vicki Scheurer
Coworker
October 16, 2020
To a great mentor and teacher that I have ever met may God watch and keep over your husband and your children. You will truly truly be missed. I love you God-bless
Michelle Williams
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Tulisa's family. A great coworker at Shands @UF 1999. Very good and nice young lady born to win and she did. Bernadette O'Neal.
Bernadette Oneal
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Tulisa LaRocca became my physician in 2015 thanks to a recommendation of a nurse at JFK Hospital. Best advice I’ve ever gotten. Eventually, my wife and daughter became her patients. Her love of her profession and compassion were unmatched. As a hospital volunteer I would often see her on her rounds. No matter how busy she would always ask how I was as well as my family. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. The world has lost a beautiful soul.
Ira Herzog
Friend
October 16, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family. I didn't know Tulisa but have worked with Nick for some time. He absolutely glowed when speaking of her and his children. It's hard to lose a loved one, especially one who brought so much joy this world. Prayers and blessings.
Patricia McDonald
Coworker
October 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rory Davis
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Nick, my goodness, I feel for you and your family. My deepest sorrow and I am praying that you get through this moment and remember the great moments you had together. I am here for you, amen.
God bless all of you.

Hector Hernandez
Hector Hernandez
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Tulisa was the one of the most vibrant, caring and loving persons I have met. I was blessed to train beside her in residency and her passion and dedication to her work and family was inspiring. She was always encouraging us to be the best versions of our selves. We will not get the opportunity to run another 10 k physically together but my next race will be a remembrance for a goal we shared. My prayers are with her family. We will mis her so much.
Cornelia Charles
Friend
October 16, 2020
I was heartbroken to hear that Tulisa passed away. We were sorority sisters at University of Florida. I remember the positive energy she radiated and her beautiful smile. Much love and sympathies to her husband and children and family. Rest in peace, Tulisa. Xi love and mine, Stefani.
Stefani Crumley
Friend
October 16, 2020
Tuli, was an amazing woman. Her spirit vibrant and her smile contagious. My condolences to her beautiful family.
Karina
Friend
October 16, 2020
Such a strong, vibrant and amazing women. It was an honor to have had the opportunity to meet Tulisa. She will be greatly missed.
Annie Stair
Friend
October 16, 2020
I went to medical school with Tulisa. Words fail me to describe how bright and amazing a person she was. She made every room she entered a lot brighter. My condolences to Nic and her babies.
Jay May
Classmate
October 15, 2020
I was Tulisa’s sorority sister at UF. She was the life of the party. My condolences to her family.
Rachel Biederman
Friend
October 15, 2020
She was an incredible woman. Sending so much love to her family during this devastating time.
Stephanie Simkin Kurzejewski
Acquaintance
