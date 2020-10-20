Tulisa LaRocca
Dr. Tulisa LaRocca, age 44, passed away in her home in Boynton Beach, Florida, October 13, 2020, due to breast cancer. She was born January 21, 1976 in Castro Valley, California to Naftula and Isabel Hanflink. She married her longtime friend and love, Nicholas LaRocca, in December of 2010.
Tulisa was an extraordinary woman, physician, teacher, friend, and colleague, but nothing gave her greater joy than being a mother and wife. After the birth of her children, Tulisa discovered a defining purpose, to give to Isabel and Nicolas the best possible childhoods she could, filled with love, happiness, and tender rituals. She and her husband read every night to the kids; she spoke Spanish to her children so they would become fluent in her parents' native language; she enrolled her children in music and dance lessons to enrich their hearts and give outlet to their emotions. She moved her parents to Delray Beach so that her children would be near their abuelo and abuela. Her life was devoted to making the lives of her children as grand as could be, and for all the complexity of her career and calling, nothing brought Tulisa greater joy than being with her children and husband at the end of a long day.
Tulisa graduated Ross University School of Medicine. She served in residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Palm Beach Regional Campus. She joined the faculty of the same after her residency was complete. Among her many achievements, Tulisa was elected Treasurer of the Palm Beach County Medical Society in 2019, served as a delegate to the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians, and founded a successful medical marijuana clinic in Delray Beach.
Tulisa's life is an enduring testament to the will of one human being to rise above her circumstances. As the daughter of immigrants, she became a physician and teacher. Her passing is a testament to her grace, wisdom, and strength. She left our world in bed with her husband and children; she took her last two breaths just after her children climbed into bed with her.
Tulisa is survived by her husband Nicholas of Boynton Beach and their children Isabel and Nicolas; parents Naftula and Isabel; brother Nathan and his children, Alexandra, Jessica, Justin, and Alyssa; brother Jason, his wife Estella, and their children Matthew and Joshua; brother-in-law Joseph and sister-in-law Christina; and father-in-law Nicholas. She is predeceased by her grandmother Victoria and her mother-in-law Joann.
Please join us in celebrating Tulisa's life on Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www5.komen.org
