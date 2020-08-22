Tyler Thomas

Thomas, Tyler

Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Tyler William Thomas, 31, passed away tragically on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Those who knew Tyler lost a shining light in their lives. His close relationship with the Lord gives us peace knowing he is at home in heaven.

Born February 23, 1989, Tyler was a Jupiter native that could often be found surfing the local beaches. He spent his summers in The Bahamas diving and fishing with his family. Tyler also had a passion for music and dancing (usually barefoot!) If you were lucky enough to see him at Food Shack, he was guaranteed to put a smile on your face. He spent the last 4 years in the mountains of Virginia where he excelled in the construction trade. He is survived by his father Jerry (Teresa), his mother Sandy, his brother Jerry (Crystal), their children Jerry, Jemma, and Jade, his sister Dacia, his sister Brittany Black (Chris), their children Bryson, Kane, and Andi, and his sister Hayley.



