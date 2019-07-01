Home

Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Ute D. Hartmann


1935 - 2019
Ute D. Hartmann Obituary
Hartmann, Ute D.
Ute D. Hartmann, long-term resident of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1935, in Oppeln, Germany. She immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950's and lived in New York before settling in West Palm Beach in 1970. She was very active as a mother, teacher, painter, a decades long President of the Palm Beach County Beekeepers' Association, choir member at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, member of the Rare Fruit Council and a member of the Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches.
She was predeceased by her husband, Hans W. Hartmann and son Karl "Andy" Hartmann. She is survived by her children, Matthew Hartmann (Pamela), Margaret Chatham (Alex), Stephen Hartmann (Nadine), grandchildren, Andrea, Aura, Soleil, Ian, Samuel, David, and brother, Norbert Baron.
Relatives and friends will be received 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Tuesday, July 2 at Tillman Funeral Home, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. A funeral mass will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, July 3 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 345 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Inurnment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Music Department of St. Ann Catholic School, 324 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 1 to July 2, 2019
