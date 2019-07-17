Divine, V Wilbur F.

Wilbur F. "Bur" Divine V, age 67, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with cancer on July 9, 2019. Bur was instrumental in land development in Palm Beach County, with a career in Surveying that spanned over 40 years.

A life-long resident of Palm Beach County, Bur is predeceased by his parents, Audrey Baird Divine and Wilbur F. "Buddy" Divine IV. He is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Cynthia "Cindy", step-daughter Shelley, sons - Matthew, his wife Rebecca and their children Joshua and Cecilia, and Scott, his wife Alanya and their daughter Elizabeth.

He is also survived by his brothers – Michael, his wife Joan and daughter Jacqueline and Steve Divine, and his son Steven. Other surviving relatives include his beloved uncle, Don Edge and cousins Carol, Nancy and Karl.

The family would like to thank everyone for the support they have received from near and far during Bur's illness. Every kindness extended was deeply appreciated.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Bur's life be honored through service or donation to charitable organizations of individual choice. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 21, 2019