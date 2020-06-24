Valerie T. Harriss
Valerie T. Harriss, of West Palm Beach, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, TX and graduated from Dan McCarty High School, Ft. Pierce, FL. Valerie attended Chapman College University of the Seven Seas while sailing around the world. She lived in Lexington, KY where she held a management position at Patchen Wilkes Horse Farm for 25 years, retiring to West Palm Beach.
Valerie is predeceased by her parents Robert L. Harriss and Virginia Harriss Magruder. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Robert C. Harriss (Sandra) of Boulder, CO.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
