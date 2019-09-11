Home

On August 7, 1933, Valissie Small was born the youngest of 13 children to the late Grady and Lula Bell Shedrick in Arlington, GA. Her family moved to the West Palm Beach in 1946 where she attended Industrial High School. She met and married Alfonzo Jackson. To that union two children were born.
She shared 65 years with her loving husband, Simmuel Small, Sr. To that union six children were born. She entered Heaven's gate on September 5, 2019. Her son Robert Jackson, preceded her in death in 1994.
Cherished memories are left with her husband; her children Dorothy Bryant (Ira), Simmuel, Jr. (Mary), Lorenzo (Denise), Clarissa, Angela Burns (Grady), Lenora Wright (Jaimie), and Keith, Sr., 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, September 14, at Orthodox Zion Primitive Baptist Church, Elder James Chester will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Friday, at the church.
Arrangements under the direction of Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center at Hillcrest.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
