Boynton Memorial Chapel - Boynton Beach
800 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
(561) 734-5600
Vance L. German

Vance L. German Obituary
German, Vance L.
Vance L. German, 64, of Boynton Beach, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his father Carlton German. Vance is survived by his mother Kay German, his wife Charlene German and his sons Joseph German, Michael German, and Carlton German, his stepdaughter Debra Bynon, and grandchildren Alana and Isabelle German. Services are to be determined. Arrangements and care entrusted to Boynton Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
