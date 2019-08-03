|
|
Chambers, Vanette
Vanette Chambers, of North Palm Beach, passed away at the age of 96, July 25, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 5, 1923 and was the fifth child of John and Frieda Vance. She worked closely with her father as a partner in his dry goods store, where she developed her creative design skills.
Vanette met her husband Kenneth Chambers while vacationing in St. Petersburg, Florida and was married for 59 years before his death in 2011. They had two daughters and lived in Wilmette, Illinois before moving to Florida in 1968. She enjoyed exotic world-wide travel across the globe with her husband, the captain of a passenger cargo ship in the merchant marines.
Family and home life were her love and anchor. Friends were central to her life, especially around the bridge table. Vanette was especially able to connect to others with her humor and warm hospitality.
She is survived by her daughters, Lesley Broniszewski and Lauren Chambers-Reilly; her granddaughters Ashley and Brianne Broniszewski. She was predeceased by her husband Captain Kenneth Chambers.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, Wednesday, August 7 at 3:00PM. Donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019