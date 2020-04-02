|
|
Kaplan Ostroff, Vera
Vera Kaplan Ostroff (née Rost), peacefully, at home in Lantana, Florida, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of one hundred. Wife of the late Reuben Ostroff and the late Harry Kaplan. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sharon Ostroff, Judie and Wes Goldstein, Michael Ostroff, Joel and Cheryl Ostroff. Loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven. Predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Esther and Tom Adler, Gwen and Saul Berkowitz. Heartfelt gratitude to Nadine Mitchell and Janice Perreil for their amazing care and exceptional devotion over many years; and to Vi at Lakeside Assisted Living. Special thanks to Kendra and Momma D., and Lynden Nursing Service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons in Montreal.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020