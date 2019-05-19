|
THOMPSON, Vera M. Vera M. Thompson, a long-time-resident of Riviera Beach, Florida, peacefully passed away on May 12, 2019. Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughters, Veron Thompson-Thorpe and Linda Brown, both of New York, NY; brother, Hubert Munnings (Dorothy); grandson, Thomas Thorpe; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. Family will receive friends from 10:00AM until Service time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019