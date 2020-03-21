Home

Vern R. Wintermute


1930 - 2020
Vern R. Wintermute Obituary
Wintermute, Vern R.
Vern R. Wintermute, 89, of Hypoluxo, died peacefully on March 14, 2020 at home after a short illness. Vern was born in 1930 in North Plainfield, NJ, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vern M. Wintermute. Vern enjoyed boating, fishing, the Bahamas, and the mountains of North Carolina. He moved to Florida in 1957 with the love of his life, Patty. He ran the family business Wintermute TV and Radio, which continued as Lafayette Radio and then Vern's Electronics. Vern was preceded in death by Patty, and is survived by his sister Catherine Robb of Franklin, NC; son Vern (Doreen) of Stuart, daughter Sharon (Glenn) Palmer of Lake Worth; grandchildren Vern, Blake, Matt, PJ, Brian, and Sarah; six great-grandchildren, and his best buddy, his dog, Vail.
There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch, 100 Capital St, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Gary Panoch Funeral Home, Boca Raton, assisting the family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
