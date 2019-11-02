|
|
Pitts, Vernon Anthony
Vernon Anthony Pitts, 81, beloved husband, father and grandfather entered eternal rest on October 17, 2019. A Palm Beach County native he graduated Palm Beach High School Class of '56, honorably served in the US Navy, was an IBEW member for over 55 years and owned Lifestyles Electrical, serving Palm Beach estates much of his career.
Vernon was welcomed in heaven by his parents Sigrid and Lloyd, brother Wayne, his son Maverick (Jonathan) Pitts and Rita, John and Janine Barry, his beloved in-laws. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine; sons J, and Brad (Daniela); granddaughters Alessandra and Gabriella who stole his heart; sister-in-law Lisa (Tom) Schwarz, brothers-in-law John Barry, Michael (Kerri) Barry, Richard Barry, nieces Erica (Jonathan) Moody, Shelley (Tyler) Richardson, nephew David Burrus, a host of cousins and lifetime friends too numerous to mention.
He was known to his family and friends as a kind, caring, gentle man. A man of few words who always came out with a classic "one liner". He loved his cars and was a founding member of the Asphalt Angels. His joy was traveling which he did throughout this life; enjoying a life well lived.
Our family is grateful for the many caregivers who supported his declining health since 2012, especially Alice Brandenberg. We would have been lost without New Day Adult Care Center and the angels at Assisted Living of Palm Beach Gardens in his last few months. We know we had him longer because of all of them.
Family will receive friends to celebrate Vernon from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Friday, November 8 at Abacoa Golf Club, Jupiter.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019