Rose, Vernon

Vernon "Vern" Andrew Rose, born March 21, 1955 in West Palm Beach, FL, passed away at his home in Caryville, FL on July 4, 2020 in the arms of his devoted wife of 15 years and best friend, Lana Creel Rose.

Vern will most be missed and remembered for his friendly nature, sense of humor, passion for motorcycles, and shooting pool with his friends. He loved people and his beloved fur babies, Lucky, Little Bits, Freckles and Rosie!

Vern is survived by his son Andrew Rose; his mother Hannah Drake; siblings Sandra Ratz and partner Jim Morris, Earl Rose and wife Helen, and M. Helen Rose; nieces Dana Murray, Lisa Murray and Tammy Rose Durham, in-laws Linda and Don Rechtin; niece Tawnya Murray and husband Kiel; nieces Tammy Rechtin and Lauren Penn; and nephew Matthew Rechtin and wife Abby and their sons Reed and Wyatt.

A viewing will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at All County Funeral Home, 1107 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL. The venue for the reception will be announced at that time.



