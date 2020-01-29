|
Thompson, Jr., Vernon
Celebrating the Life and Legacy
Of
Vernon Thompson, Jr.
"A Time to be Born"
The second child of eight children, Vernon Thompson, Jr., was born to Vernon and Mable Ophelia Suttle Thompson in Boynton Beach, FL on February 5, 1935.
"A Time to Learn"
Vernon Thompson attended elementary School in Boynton Beach, and attended Carver in Delray Beach for middle and high school. In high school he excelled in math and football. He attended Florida A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and continued his education by attending Florida Atlantic University where he earned a Masters in Administration and Supervision. After graduation he applied to a segregated engineering school and was rejected, but the school offered him a scholarship to another school in which he declined.
"A Time to Cultivate"
Vernon returned home and began his career as an educator in Palm Beach County. Vernon taught elementary education, industrial Arts, math, and basic engineering classes. After receiving his first paycheck from the school system, he realized he could not live the "good life" with such a small salary. He immediately began to focus on other financial assets. Real estate was his first endeavor, which he named Marvern Inc, and his legacy was born. Vernon worked in his community by serving as chairman of the Board of Adjustments for 23 years. He also coached little league baseball and was an active member of the "Cavalier's Club". His passion was cruising the ocean and fishing in his boat.
"A Time to Travel"
Vernon was an avid traveler. He visited 48 states, most of the Caribbean islands and many international countries. He was excited to visit the countries in the far east, and middle east, but Bethlehem, Egypt and Jerusalem were his favorite places.
"A Time for Commitment"
Vernon accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at a very early age, and joined St. Cuthbert Episcopal Church, which his grandmother was the founder. He was an active member and participated in many activities. He was a lay reader, vestry member and participated in many other activities. After setting his goals he married Marjorie Coleman, who helped him continue his legacy, and rear their son Vernon Craig Thompson. After the Lord called Marjorie home, he was united with Helen Massengill who was truly his soul mate. Wherever you saw Vernon you saw Helen, and their marriage of 19 years was truly made in heaven.
"A Time to be with God"
Vernon was known by his doctors as the "miracle man" because death knocked at his door many times, and he did not answer. Finally, on January 21, 2020 at 6:04PM, Vernon felt the Lord's hands upon his chest, and he heard Him say "enough my child, you have had enough. Lay your burdens down and come with Me". Vernon peacefully went home to live with Him.
"A Time to Mourn"
Vernon leaves to cherish his memory and legacy to his devoted and loving wife Helen Massengill Thompson, three sons Craig Thompson, Scotty Scott (Aiesha), and the late Ricki Scott (Susan), one daughter Lavern (Handsome), two sisters Evelyn T. Rice, Barbara T. Smith, three granddaughters Mariah, Tiffani, and Keshia, four grandsons Ricki Jr., Scotty Jr., Ricki Fred and Jerome Butler, nephews Keith Thompson, Brock Smith (Monica), Stephen Smith, Ray Nelson (Terry), John Henry Thompson, nieces Kim Robinson (John), Carol Brand (Joe), Stacy Miller (Leonard) Carmen Thompson, Briel Wilkins, Jovonda Thompson, two great-grandkids Isiah Butler and Anna Scott, great friends Jacqueline Walker, Melvin and Kate McClary, Leroy Deal, James Roland, Casey Patrick and a host of other family members and friends.
Friends will be received Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Cuthbert's Episcopal Church, 214 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Boynton Beach. A Committal Service and Entombment will follow at the Palm Beach Memorial Park in Lantana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Cuthbert's Episcopal Church in memory of Vernon Thompson, Jr.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020