Butler, VeronicaSr. Veronica Butler, O.S.C., was born in New York City on September 5, 1933 and passed away on July 14, 2020. Shortly after high school she entered the Poor Clare Monastery in Bordentown, NJ in 1952.In 1960 the monastery was requested to make a foundation in the new Diocese of Miami by Bishop Coleman Carroll for the prayerful support of the diocese and especially for priests and a seminary he felt was needed.Sr. Veronica accompanied Mother Charitas Burns to Florida on July 4, 1960. Sr. Veronica was instrumental in the new community – Christ the King Monastery in Delray Beach from the beginning. She served as abbess a number of times and was also President of Holy Name Federation for 2 terms.In her later years she began having health problems which required surgeries, etc. In June she had a bad fall in which she broke her right wrist and bruised her head. She was recovering from this but subsequently began to experience weakness and nausea. She was hospitalized and was responding but then took a turn for the worse.Sr. Veronica was a most generous woman concerned for the needs of others. Her's was an infectious laugh, giving her all to whatever task was at hand; always an example for the sisters. Her passing was unexpected and her loss irreplaceable.Due to the current pandemic her funeral was private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Quattlebaum Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, FL.