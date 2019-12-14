|
|
Newman, Vicki Lynn
Vicki Lynn Newman, 64, of Greenacres, FL and Port Washington, NY, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 27, 2019, at home. Vicki is survived by her devoted husband Marty, her beloved children Ian and Bonnie, her son-in-law Richard, her cherished brother Bobby, her brother and sister-in-law Mitchell and Liz, her nephews Andrew, Michael, Daniel, Josh, Brian, Gregory, her niece Rachel, her grandchildren Riley, Tyler, Madison, and Pierce. Vicki loved people, stars, art, the beach, and a good cup of coffee. We will miss her deeply. Funeral Services were held at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797 11:00AM Tuesday, December 3. She was interred at Lebanon Cemetery, 7800 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019