Waites, Vickie R.
Vickie R. Waites, 57, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her husband, Steve Waites, mother Ginny Hanusin, father Tom Self, sister Shirley Self Fairbairn. Graduated Lake Worth High School 1980. She lived and worked in San Francisco leasing commercial office space. She returned to South Florida in 1999, where she met and married Stephen She loved preparing gourmet meals for him. She had a kind heart for all. Condolences may be offered at www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 7, 2019