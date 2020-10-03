Victor Edward Ornelas

It is with great sadness that the family of Victor Edward Ornelas announces his passing on September 30, 2020. He will forever be remembered by his family, mother and stepfather Kathryn and John Proteau, sisters Kathryn Soto, Ashley and Matt Carsten, son Bryan, nieces Aubrey and Lilah, and nephew Noah.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Dorsey-E Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Dorsey-E Earl Smith Funeral Homes.



