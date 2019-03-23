LONG, Victoria It is difficult to put into words the amount of love and respect we have for our mother. Victoria Colvin Long passed peacefully March 19, 2019 surrounded by family who deeply loved her. A selfless mother and devoted wife who took extraordinary care of our father after suffering a stroke. A mother who gave us the most wonderful childhood, unconditional love, and cherished memories. Her entire life was in the service of those she loved and always put their needs before her own. Born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Broad Run Farms, VA she would meet our father Jerry Long at the newly built Dulles airport in Chantilly, VA where they both worked and were then married in 1963. She is preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Mary and her husband Jerry. She is survived by her three children, John, Kathryn, and Christopher. We find it difficult to express the enormity of grief that we are feeling at the loss of our mom. Through watery eyes do I write this. We miss you mom, the most wonderful mom, wife, person we will ever know. A public grave side service is planned for Saturday, March 23 at 11:00AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary