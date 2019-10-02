Home

Vincent Arthur Spinelli Obituary
Spinelli, Vincent Arthur
August 21, 1956 - September 29, 2019
Our beloved Vinny passed away peacefully and unexpectedly. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, and for many years he resided in Long Beach, NY, Miami, and Palm Beach. Beloved son of Emilia Guadalupi and the late Francis Spinelli. Beloved eldest brother of Phyllis (Rick), Rita, Vicky, Theodore (Patty), Frank, and Amy (Spencer). Beloved uncle to Derek, Nicole, Brian (Alana), Samantha, Teddy, Staci, Jarrod, Amelia, and Maggie. He dearly loved his family and friends. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed. Until we meet again, Vincent.. Te Amo. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
