Gunderson, Vincent Burnell
Vincent Burnell Gunderson, 97 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Beloit, WI and moved to Lake Worth after his discharge from the Navy. There he met Yvonne Goode and they married in 1948.
He served in Pearl Harbor and was a Pearl Harbor survivor and also left this earth on Pearl Harbor Day 78 years later. Fire Controlman 2nd Class, Gunderson was on board the USS Phoenix during the attack Pearl Harbor. He worked and retired from Rinker Materials as Plant Manager, District Manager and Operations manager. Vince enjoyed his trips to the keys with his three buddies and then a trip with the family every summer. He had a tree farm in North Florida that he took care of and it was his retreat away from home. He traveled whenever he could to Wisconsin to visit family there and a special trip to deliver Florida Grapefruits to all of them in the winter. After retirement he took up the hobby of making Adirondack chairs for family, friends and some for sale. He looked forward to his Thursday night Bud's dinner with his granddaughters.
Vince was preceded in death by his beloved wife Yvonne of 63 years in 2011, his parents Alvin and Stella Gunderson, brother Lawrence, sisters Maxine and June. He is survived by his loving daughter Barbara Henriksen (Mike), son Donald Gunderson, daughter Carol, grandchildren Trina and Tammy Henriksen and Brooke Barnes (Aaron), Ryan and Cece. He also leaves his beloved dog Gilbey. Vince had many nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored. Family was important to him and he always had time for stories and conversation.
Vince was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church for the past 73 years. The family is planning a service for Vince on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM. It will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1615 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, FL 33460.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019