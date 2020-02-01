|
|
Casey, Vincent
Vincent John Patrick Casey, 66, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Born on February 12,1953 in the Bronx, New York, Vincent was the son of the late Thomas and Nora Casey (Cleary). In addition to his parents, Vincent was predeceased by his brother, Thomas, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth White. Vincent is survived by an extensive group of family and friends.
After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, Vincent obtained a job with American Airlines. He held a variety of positions there and made many life long friends, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
A devout lover of the arts, with a big, lovable personality, he enjoyed singing and performing.
When the occasion called for it, he would put on the appropriate hat and MC any event. His favorite productions were at Sterling Village, his home for the past several years. Vincent lit up every stage and room he stepped foot on.
Vincent loved to travel the world, and spending time with family and friends was his greatest joy. There were many times he hopped on a plane and surprised family and/or friends. He loved the beach and the water, spending many evenings watching the Sunsets by the Intracoastal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd, Delray Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The , or Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020