Lombardo, Vincent F.
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Vincent F. Lombardo passed away at the age of 81 after fighting a brave battle with glioblastoma.
He graduated from Dayton University and served honorably in the Army Reserves. He was a Physical Education instructor in NYC where he was highly regarded as a teacher, coach and referee. Vincent was a player, coach, manager, mentor and member of the Jupiter Senior Softball Association for 23 years. He loved to play golf, dance, play the ponies, spend time with his family, and hang out with his softball buddies over donuts and coffee.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Anna, brother Jay and nephew James. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 51 years, daughter and son-in-law Gina and Don Schlueter, son and daughter-in-law Jay and Lisa Lombardo, grandchildren Natalie, Lindsay and Madison, brother Lenny, sister and brother-in-law Annette and Paul Rossi, sister-in-law Letty, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins Joe, Greg, Maryann, Tony, Joey, Margie, Rachel and James.
A memorial is scheduled at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Oceanview Methodist Church in Juno Beach.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to Trustbridge Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019